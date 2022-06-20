A Lesson to Learn: Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s stock price has collected -1.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE :HMLP) Right Now?

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMLP is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.94, which is $2.99 above the current price. HMLP currently public float of 17.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMLP was 411.11K shares.

HMLP’s Market Performance

HMLP stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.59% and a quarterly performance of 94.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.54% for HMLP stocks with a simple moving average of 66.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMLP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HMLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HMLP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMLP reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for HMLP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 28th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HMLP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

HMLP Trading at 20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares surge +44.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMLP fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Hoegh LNG Partners LP saw 107.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.34 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hoegh LNG Partners LP stands at +42.47. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.