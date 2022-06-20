A Lesson to Learn: Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s stock price has collected -7.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ :HCCI) Right Now?

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCCI is at 1.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $14.13 above the current price. HCCI currently public float of 15.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCCI was 92.09K shares.

HCCI’s Market Performance

HCCI stocks went down by -7.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.27% and a quarterly performance of -15.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.51% for HCCI stocks with a simple moving average of -16.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCCI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HCCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCCI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $21 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

HCCI Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCCI fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.83. In addition, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc saw -22.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCCI starting from Falcone Carmine, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $28.10 back on Aug 18. After this action, Falcone Carmine now owns 2,124 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, valued at $112,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.91 for the present operating margin

+26.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc stands at +11.83. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.