A Lesson to Learn: Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX:EPM) went down by -8.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s stock price has collected -21.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX :EPM) Right Now?

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX:EPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPM is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $3.55 above the current price. EPM currently public float of 30.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPM was 176.96K shares.

EPM’s Market Performance

EPM stocks went down by -21.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.88% and a quarterly performance of -12.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.74% for EPM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPM

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPM reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EPM stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on March 21st, 2018.

Euro Pacific Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EPM, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

EPM Trading at -13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPM fell by -21.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Evolution Petroleum Corporation saw 17.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPM starting from Stash Ryan, who sale 4,870 shares at the price of $5.54 back on Mar 24. After this action, Stash Ryan now owns 209,383 shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation, valued at $26,980 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.83 for the present operating margin

+33.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolution Petroleum Corporation stands at -50.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.75. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.96. Total debt to assets is 5.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.