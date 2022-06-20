A Lesson to Learn: Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.55. The company’s stock price has collected -5.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE :CCU) Right Now?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCU is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14104.93, which is $5.97 above the current price. CCU currently public float of 63.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCU was 162.11K shares.

CCU’s Market Performance

CCU stocks went down by -5.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -11.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for CCU stocks with a simple moving average of -17.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CCU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16.80 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCU reach a price target of $17.20. The rating they have provided for CCU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to CCU, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

CCU Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCU fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. saw -21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.88 for the present operating margin

+48.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. stands at +8.02. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.