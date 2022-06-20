A Lesson to Learn: Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.01. The company’s stock price has collected 10.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ :CELC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELC is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Celcuity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CELC currently public float of 10.43M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELC was 79.42K shares.

CELC’s Market Performance

CELC stocks went up by 10.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.26% and a quarterly performance of 4.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for Celcuity Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.46% for CELC stocks with a simple moving average of -31.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $50 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELC reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for CELC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

CELC Trading at 23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +51.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC rose by +10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Celcuity Inc. saw -35.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELC starting from Buller Richard E, who sale 750 shares at the price of $6.24 back on May 23. After this action, Buller Richard E now owns 10,798 shares of Celcuity Inc., valued at $4,683 using the latest closing price.

Buller Richard E, the Director of Celcuity Inc., sale 250 shares at $5.65 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Buller Richard E is holding 11,548 shares at $1,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

Equity return is now at value -60.00, with -46.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.05.