A Lesson to Learn: AppFolio Inc. (APPF)

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.78. The company’s stock price has collected -2.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ :APPF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPF is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AppFolio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $107.00, which is $15.59 above the current price. APPF currently public float of 18.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPF was 147.08K shares.

APPF’s Market Performance

APPF stocks went down by -2.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.46% and a quarterly performance of -18.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for AppFolio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.06% for APPF stocks with a simple moving average of -21.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPF stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for APPF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APPF in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $143 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPF reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for APPF stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPF, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

APPF Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPF fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.22. In addition, AppFolio Inc. saw -24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPF starting from BLISS TIMOTHY K, who sale 7,320 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Jun 14. After this action, BLISS TIMOTHY K now owns 17,680 shares of AppFolio Inc., valued at $641,974 using the latest closing price.

Walker Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of AppFolio Inc., sale 10,455 shares at $98.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Walker Jonathan is holding 596,502 shares at $1,034,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.31 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppFolio Inc. stands at +0.29. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.