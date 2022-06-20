A Lesson to Learn: Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.44. The company’s stock price has collected -10.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :APOG) Right Now?

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 378.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APOG is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.00, which is $11.5 above the current price. APOG currently public float of 21.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APOG was 195.64K shares.

APOG’s Market Performance

APOG stocks went down by -10.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.92% and a quarterly performance of -24.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Apogee Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.49% for APOG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APOG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for APOG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APOG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $47 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APOG, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

APOG Trading at -13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APOG fell by -10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.26. In addition, Apogee Enterprises Inc. saw -22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APOG starting from Jewell Brent C, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $48.86 back on Jan 18. After this action, Jewell Brent C now owns 32,194 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc., valued at $122,150 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON GARY ROBERT, the Treasurer & Sr Vice President of Apogee Enterprises Inc., sale 477 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that JOHNSON GARY ROBERT is holding 35,710 shares at $22,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apogee Enterprises Inc. stands at +0.27. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.