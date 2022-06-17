Why Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.45. The company’s stock price has collected -8.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Justin Bieber Boosts Tim Hortons Sales, CEO Calls Himself a ‘Belieber’

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE :QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QSR is at 1.02.

QSR currently public float of 280.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.47M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stocks went down by -8.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.77% and a quarterly performance of -18.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Restaurant Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.74% for QSR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $58 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to QSR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

QSR Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.52. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw -22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Siddiqui Sami A., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $56.45 back on Feb 25. After this action, Siddiqui Sami A. now owns 147,821 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $282,250 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Sami A., the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 14,600 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Siddiqui Sami A. is holding 152,821 shares at $803,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.