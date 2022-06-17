We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), Here is What We Found

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.95. The company’s stock price has collected 5.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/29/21 that Biggest U.S. Egg Producer Hurt by Feed, Labor Costs

Is It Worth Investing in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ :CALM) Right Now?

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 125.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALM is at -0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $50.50, which is $9.41 above the current price. CALM currently public float of 37.61M and currently shorts hold a 14.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALM was 815.12K shares.

CALM’s Market Performance

CALM stocks went up by 5.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.90% and a quarterly performance of -5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for CALM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CALM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

CALM Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.31. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw 26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who sale 3,675 shares at the price of $58.55 back on Apr 05. After this action, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF now owns 4,810 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $215,188 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.54 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at +0.15. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.77.