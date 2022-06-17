We Analyzed the Future Direction of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS), Here is What We Found

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) went down by -22.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s stock price has collected -26.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AIRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.10, which is $12.45 above the current price. AIRS currently public float of 40.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRS was 179.61K shares.

AIRS’s Market Performance

AIRS stocks went down by -26.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.75% and a quarterly performance of -53.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for AirSculpt Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.32% for AIRS stocks with a simple moving average of -49.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AIRS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AIRS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for AIRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIRS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

AIRS Trading at -35.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRS fell by -26.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. saw -63.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRS starting from Higgins Kenneth, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $8.24 back on May 18. After this action, Higgins Kenneth now owns 25,910 shares of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., valued at $98,880 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+61.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. stands at -0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.