Wall Street Pummels Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) After Recent Earnings Report

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) went down by -7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.04. The company’s stock price has collected -12.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/21 that The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan to Prosper.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE :PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $145.31, which is $29.58 above the current price. PWR currently public float of 141.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWR was 1.67M shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR stocks went down by -12.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.94% and a quarterly performance of -8.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Quanta Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.38% for PWR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $156 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PWR, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

PWR Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR fell by -12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.75. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Austin Earl C. Jr., who sale 135,000 shares at the price of $126.48 back on Jun 10. After this action, Austin Earl C. Jr. now owns 689,030 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $17,074,304 using the latest closing price.

WAYNE DONALD, the EVP and General Counsel of Quanta Services Inc., sale 1,817 shares at $136.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that WAYNE DONALD is holding 64,895 shares at $248,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.