Wall Street Pummels Cigna Corporation (CI) After Recent Earnings Report

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $273.58. The company’s stock price has collected -3.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/22 that FTC to Probe CVS Caremark and Other Pharmacy-Benefit Managers

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CI currently public float of 312.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 1.57M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went down by -3.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.49% and a quarterly performance of 2.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.26% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of 7.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $301 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $265. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CI, setting the target price at $304 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

CI Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.88. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Jones Nicole S, who sale 5,901 shares at the price of $270.00 back on May 17. After this action, Jones Nicole S now owns 36,908 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $1,593,270 using the latest closing price.

Cordani David, the Chairman & CEO of Cigna Corporation, sale 45,261 shares at $270.42 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Cordani David is holding 160,499 shares at $12,239,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.08. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.