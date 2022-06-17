The Chart for Ouster Inc. (OUST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went down by -3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.83. The company’s stock price has collected -10.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ouster Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.33, which is $7.5 above the current price. OUST currently public float of 112.58M and currently shorts hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 1.97M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went down by -10.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.87% and a quarterly performance of -52.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Ouster Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.35% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -65.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to OUST, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at -41.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -31.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0435. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -67.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Dickerman Nathan, who sale 116,072 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 14. After this action, Dickerman Nathan now owns 814,348 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $198,634 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Nathan, the President of Field Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 75,377 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Dickerman Nathan is holding 930,420 shares at $137,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-296.95 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -279.89. Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -37.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.38.