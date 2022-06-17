Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) went down by -11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s stock price has collected -30.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/03/22 that A Telecom Stock With a Rare Talent: Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :STRY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Starry Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. STRY currently public float of 31.05M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRY was 541.52K shares.

STRY’s Market Performance

STRY stocks went down by -30.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.88% and a quarterly performance of -52.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.54% for Starry Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.61% for STRY stocks with a simple moving average of -55.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRY stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for STRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRY in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $11 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STRY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for STRY stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to STRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

STRY Trading at -47.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares sank -48.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRY fell by -30.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Starry Group Holdings Inc. saw -58.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STRY

Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.