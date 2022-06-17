Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) went down by -5.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected -13.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/06/22 that Solid Power Makes Progress With New Battery Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ :SLDP) Right Now?

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Solid Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SLDP currently public float of 120.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLDP was 1.73M shares.

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP stocks went down by -13.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.91% and a quarterly performance of -29.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Solid Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.89% for SLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -33.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

SLDP Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -29.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw -30.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from Volta Energy Technologies, LLC, who sale 4,100 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Volta Energy Technologies, LLC now owns 2,434,196 shares of Solid Power Inc., valued at $28,718 using the latest closing price.

Volta Energy Technologies, LLC, the 10% Owner of Solid Power Inc., sale 38,821 shares at $7.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Volta Energy Technologies, LLC is holding 2,435,877 shares at $275,152 based on the most recent closing price.