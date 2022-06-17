Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) went down by -13.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :PBYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 0.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PBYI currently public float of 38.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBYI was 427.33K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.00% and a quarterly performance of -16.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.27% for Puma Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.48% for PBYI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBYI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares surge +36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from Wong Alvin F, who sale 587 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Jun 02. After this action, Wong Alvin F now owns 61,447 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $1,129 using the latest closing price.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the Chief Financial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 162 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that NOUGUES MAXIMO F is holding 121,066 shares at $311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Equity return is now at value -842.40, with -21.40 for asset returns.