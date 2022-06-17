Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) went down by -11.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.74. The company’s stock price has collected -22.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/09/20 that Here’s a Timeshare Pitch That’s Worth a Listen

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :VAC) Right Now?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAC is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $193.90, which is $89.14 above the current price. VAC currently public float of 38.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAC was 396.68K shares.

VAC’s Market Performance

VAC stocks went down by -22.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.15% and a quarterly performance of -27.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.76% for VAC stocks with a simple moving average of -27.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VAC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $209 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAC reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for VAC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VAC, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

VAC Trading at -21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAC fell by -22.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.52. In addition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation saw -32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAC starting from Yonker Michael E., who sale 3,765 shares at the price of $147.36 back on May 31. After this action, Yonker Michael E. now owns 8,606 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, valued at $554,810 using the latest closing price.

Yonker Michael E., the Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $155.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Yonker Michael E. is holding 12,371 shares at $155,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+20.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stands at +1.26. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.