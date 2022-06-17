Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) went down by -11.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.07. The company’s stock price has collected -20.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE :BLD) Right Now?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLD is at 1.43.

BLD currently public float of 32.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLD was 272.01K shares.

BLD’s Market Performance

BLD stocks went down by -20.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.97% and a quarterly performance of -29.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for TopBuild Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.75% for BLD stocks with a simple moving average of -29.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $235 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLD reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for BLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BLD, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

BLD Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLD fell by -20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.55. In addition, TopBuild Corp. saw -42.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLD starting from Franklin Robert Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $214.19 back on Mar 15. After this action, Franklin Robert Jeffrey now owns 12,605 shares of TopBuild Corp., valued at $214,190 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Robert Jeffrey, the President, Service Partners of TopBuild Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $216.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Franklin Robert Jeffrey is holding 13,605 shares at $216,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLD

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 10.30 for asset returns.