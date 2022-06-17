Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.12. The company’s stock price has collected -11.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KYMR) Right Now?

KYMR currently public float of 47.55M and currently shorts hold a 10.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KYMR was 662.12K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stocks went down by -11.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.24% and a quarterly performance of -65.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.87% for KYMR stocks with a simple moving average of -68.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYMR reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for KYMR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KYMR, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

KYMR Trading at -39.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw -77.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 65,369 shares at the price of $14.78 back on May 27. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,195,696 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $966,337 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., purchase 224,057 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 2,159,903 shares at $3,183,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Equity return is now at value -30.40, with -22.10 for asset returns.