Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) went down by -3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s stock price has collected -9.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.25, which is $1.91 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of OCSL was 1.11M shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.87% and a quarterly performance of -15.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for OCSL stocks with a simple moving average of -14.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2021.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCSL reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for OCSL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

OCSL Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.80 back on May 23. After this action, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R now owns 12,700 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $33,997 using the latest closing price.

CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, the Director of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R is holding 7,700 shares at $35,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+115.08 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +100.62. The total capital return value is set at 12.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 48.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.