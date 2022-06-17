Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) went down by -8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.08. The company’s stock price has collected -23.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE :ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ARES currently public float of 127.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARES was 853.01K shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stocks went down by -23.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.04% and a quarterly performance of -30.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Ares Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.27% for ARES stocks with a simple moving average of -30.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARES, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ARES Trading at -24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -23.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.57. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw -33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 75,568 shares at the price of $8.47 back on Jun 06. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 8,675,568 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $639,804 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corporation, purchase 56,700 shares at $8.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 8,600,000 shares at $488,414 based on the most recent closing price.