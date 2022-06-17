Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s stock price has collected 0.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE :EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.36, which is $624.68 above the current price. EGY currently public float of 56.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGY was 1.50M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stocks went up by 0.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.45% and a quarterly performance of 41.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 161.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for VAALCO Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.36% for EGY stocks with a simple moving average of 67.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

EGY Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +29.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 150.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Doornik Jason, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $5.83 back on Mar 14. After this action, Doornik Jason now owns 66,073 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $34,980 using the latest closing price.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, the Director of VAALCO Energy Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE is holding 332,559 shares at $193,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.73 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +40.49. Equity return is now at value 69.20, with 35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.