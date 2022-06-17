Here’s Our Rant About TrueBlue Inc. (TBI)

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) went down by -10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.91. The company’s stock price has collected -22.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE :TBI) Right Now?

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBI is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for TrueBlue Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $15.34 above the current price. TBI currently public float of 30.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBI was 234.83K shares.

TBI’s Market Performance

TBI stocks went down by -22.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.02% and a quarterly performance of -42.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for TrueBlue Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.85% for TBI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TBI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBI reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for TBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TBI, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

TBI Trading at -32.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -27.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBI fell by -22.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, TrueBlue Inc. saw -39.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBI starting from Gafford Derrek Lane, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $25.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, Gafford Derrek Lane now owns 93,289 shares of TrueBlue Inc., valued at $378,150 using the latest closing price.

Christensen Richard, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of TrueBlue Inc., sale 305 shares at $27.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Christensen Richard is holding 13,776 shares at $8,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.10 for the present operating margin

+24.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueBlue Inc. stands at +2.84. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.