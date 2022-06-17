Griffon Corporation (GFF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) went down by -12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.38. The company’s stock price has collected -19.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/21 that KB Home, GM, Ally Financial: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Griffon Corporation (NYSE :GFF) Right Now?

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GFF is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Griffon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.80, which is $18.58 above the current price. GFF currently public float of 46.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFF was 499.43K shares.

GFF’s Market Performance

GFF stocks went down by -19.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.07% and a quarterly performance of 15.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Griffon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.01% for GFF stocks with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GFF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for GFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFF reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GFF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to GFF, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

GFF Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFF fell by -19.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.04. In addition, Griffon Corporation saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GFF starting from Johnson Lacy M., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $28.04 back on Dec 22. After this action, Johnson Lacy M. now owns 14,430 shares of Griffon Corporation, valued at $70,100 using the latest closing price.

ALPERT HENRY A, the Director of Griffon Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $26.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that ALPERT HENRY A is holding 72,561 shares at $79,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+28.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Griffon Corporation stands at +3.14. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.72. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Griffon Corporation (GFF), the company’s capital structure generated 148.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.68. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.