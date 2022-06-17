Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Duolingo Is Flying. What’s ‘Bookings Are Up’ in High Valerian?

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ :DUOL) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $105.63, which is $13.01 above the current price. DUOL currently public float of 22.12M and currently shorts hold a 12.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUOL was 567.14K shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.95% and a quarterly performance of 13.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.61% for Duolingo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.28% for DUOL stocks with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $98 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $112. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DUOL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

DUOL Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +16.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.99. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw -12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Munson Gillian, who sale 786 shares at the price of $89.95 back on Jun 13. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 2,451 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $70,704 using the latest closing price.

Hacker Severin, the Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of Duolingo Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $97.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hacker Severin is holding 0 shares at $1,959,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.37 for the present operating margin

+72.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -23.98. Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.