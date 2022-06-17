Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SCPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCPH is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $6.19 above the current price. SCPH currently public float of 25.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPH was 28.70K shares.

SCPH’s Market Performance

SCPH stocks went down by -1.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.28% and a quarterly performance of -14.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for scPharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.62% for SCPH stocks with a simple moving average of -15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $6 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPH reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SCPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2019.

SCPH Trading at -9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who sale 270,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Apr 11. After this action, 5AM Partners IV, LLC now owns 120,966 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Khattar Jack A., the Director of scPharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Khattar Jack A. is holding 5,000 shares at $19,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -34.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.