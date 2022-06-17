Can Sempra (SRE) Remain Competitive?

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) went down by -1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $173.28. The company’s stock price has collected -8.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE :SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Sempra declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.50, which is $31.98 above the current price. SRE currently public float of 314.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRE was 1.63M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stocks went down by -8.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.36% and a quarterly performance of -8.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Sempra. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.12% for SRE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $180 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

SRE Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.68. In addition, Sempra saw 7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 30,796 shares at the price of $162.23 back on Mar 28. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 19,261 shares of Sempra, valued at $4,996,049 using the latest closing price.

WALL PETER R, the SVP, Controller and CAO of Sempra, sale 2,559 shares at $144.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that WALL PETER R is holding 6,776 shares at $369,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.