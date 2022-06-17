Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ :BLBX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $3.2 above the current price. BLBX currently public float of 7.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLBX was 956.87K shares.

BLBX’s Market Performance

BLBX stocks went down by -10.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.24% and a quarterly performance of -28.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for Blackboxstocks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.88% for BLBX stocks with a simple moving average of -61.32% for the last 200 days.

BLBX Trading at -48.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.93%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBX fell by -10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4325. In addition, Blackboxstocks Inc. saw -63.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBX starting from Balestri Ray, who purchase 8,183 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 16. After this action, Balestri Ray now owns 125,366 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc., valued at $10,392 using the latest closing price.

Balestri Ray, the Director of Blackboxstocks Inc., purchase 8,183 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Balestri Ray is holding 117,183 shares at $9,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.27 for the present operating margin

+69.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackboxstocks Inc. stands at -42.79. Equity return is now at value -150.80, with -68.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.