Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) went down by -16.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.97. The company’s stock price has collected -33.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE :BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZH is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Beazer Homes USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.33, which is $17.6 above the current price. BZH currently public float of 29.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZH was 388.41K shares.

BZH’s Market Performance

BZH stocks went down by -33.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.69% and a quarterly performance of -36.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Beazer Homes USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.16% for BZH stocks with a simple moving average of -40.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BZH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to BZH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

BZH Trading at -29.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH fell by -33.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.04. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw -54.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 7.90 for asset returns.