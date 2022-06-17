Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) went up by 16.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.36. The company’s stock price has collected 11.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ :AQMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQMS is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $4.43 above the current price. AQMS currently public float of 71.64M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQMS was 510.65K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS stocks went up by 11.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.44% and a quarterly performance of -16.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Aqua Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.60% for AQMS stocks with a simple moving average of -23.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

Euro Pacific Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AQMS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

AQMS Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares surge +32.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8720. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Taecker Benjamin S., who sale 13,431 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Mar 24. After this action, Taecker Benjamin S. now owns 414,647 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $18,938 using the latest closing price.

Cotton Stephen, the Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Metals Inc., sale 100,605 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Cotton Stephen is holding 4,070,975 shares at $141,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10095.38 for the present operating margin

-3956.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -10516.18. Equity return is now at value -63.00, with -52.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.