A Lesson to Learn: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went up by 13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.74. The company’s stock price has collected -8.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RYTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.22, which is $17.32 above the current price. RYTM currently public float of 50.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYTM was 542.95K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stocks went down by -8.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.77% and a quarterly performance of -63.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.05% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.73% for RYTM stocks with a simple moving average of -57.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RYTM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

RYTM Trading at -28.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -60.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Roberts William T., who sale 1,023 shares at the price of $11.13 back on Mar 29. After this action, Roberts William T. now owns 1,477 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $11,386 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Joseph, the Chief Technical Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 557 shares at $6.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Shulman Joseph is holding 1,006 shares at $3,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5391.85 for the present operating margin

+55.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2207.10. Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -48.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.