A Lesson to Learn: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went down by -7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.52. The company’s stock price has collected -15.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/12/21 that The Electric-Vehicle Future Is Nearly Here. This Overlooked Auto Components Giant Is Ready.

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE :BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for BorgWarner Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.50, which is $13.05 above the current price. BWA currently public float of 238.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWA was 2.01M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA stocks went down by -15.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.50% and a quarterly performance of -14.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for BorgWarner Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.52% for BWA stocks with a simple moving average of -22.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BWA, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

BWA Trading at -12.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.28. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw -26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from CALAWAY TONIT M, who sale 17,543 shares at the price of $40.27 back on Jun 01. After this action, CALAWAY TONIT M now owns 40,380 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $706,474 using the latest closing price.

CALAWAY TONIT M, the EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of BorgWarner Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $38.75 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that CALAWAY TONIT M is holding 57,923 shares at $155,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.34 for the present operating margin

+19.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +3.62. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.