We Analyzed the Future Direction of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), Here is What We Found

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) went up by 7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.04. The company’s stock price has collected -5.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 1.89.

ATRA currently public float of 92.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRA was 1.06M shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA stocks went down by -5.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.72% and a quarterly performance of -39.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.26% for ATRA stocks with a simple moving average of -56.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATRA, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ATRA Trading at -13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -64.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Koppikar Utpal, who sale 5,853 shares at the price of $5.63 back on Jun 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 203,529 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $32,952 using the latest closing price.

Murugan Amar, the SVP, GC & Secretary of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 3,223 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Murugan Amar is holding 133,735 shares at $17,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -79.00 for asset returns.