Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) went up by 13.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.53. The company’s stock price has collected -5.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.75, which is $41.15 above the current price. AKRO currently public float of 29.80M and currently shorts hold a 15.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKRO was 270.56K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stocks went down by -5.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.60% and a quarterly performance of -39.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Akero Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.14% for AKRO stocks with a simple moving average of -45.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -59.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.59 back on Mar 01. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 308,996 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $175,900 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 308,996 shares at $175,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.