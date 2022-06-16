Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) went up by 10.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.13. The company’s stock price has collected -3.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ :VCYT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is at 1.12.

VCYT currently public float of 70.92M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCYT was 987.97K shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

VCYT stocks went down by -3.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.26% and a quarterly performance of -30.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for Veracyte Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.26% for VCYT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $52 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VCYT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.41. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw -56.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Stapley Marc, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $16.33 back on Jun 10. After this action, Stapley Marc now owns 159,761 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $980,094 using the latest closing price.

GORDON KEVIN K, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $18.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GORDON KEVIN K is holding 8,720 shares at $277,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -4.20 for asset returns.