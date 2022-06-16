Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) went up by 11.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ :CURI) Right Now?

CURI currently public float of 28.04M and currently shorts hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURI was 484.96K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI stocks went up by 1.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.05% and a quarterly performance of -44.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for CuriosityStream Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.50% for CURI stocks with a simple moving average of -67.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CURI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CURI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CURI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CURI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

CURI Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6582. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw -67.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -15.90 for asset returns.