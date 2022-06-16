Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 6.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $348.49. The company’s stock price has collected -16.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/06/22 that Bill.com Stock Plummets Despite Record Customer Additions

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $202.22, which is $92.57 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 98.54M and currently shorts hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 2.36M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went down by -16.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.57% and a quarterly performance of -42.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Bill.com Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.05% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of -49.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $140 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $284. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BILL, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

BILL Trading at -24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.34. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw -54.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 3,776 shares at the price of $119.86 back on May 31. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 65,614 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $452,596 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 6,847 shares at $119.86 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 84,908 shares at $820,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -3.40 for asset returns.