Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR)?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price has collected -19.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :STRR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRR is at 0.40.

STRR currently public float of 12.64M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRR was 234.50K shares.

STRR’s Market Performance

STRR stocks went down by -19.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.88% and a quarterly performance of -25.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.20% for Star Equity Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.87% for STRR stocks with a simple moving average of -50.54% for the last 200 days.

STRR Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR fell by -20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9377. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc. saw -66.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRR starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who purchase 19,025 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Jun 09. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 2,337,327 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc., valued at $20,166 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the Executive Chairman of Star Equity Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $9.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,275,486 shares at $9,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRR

Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -18.70 for asset returns.