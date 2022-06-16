Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s stock price has collected -5.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE :HOMB) Right Now?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOMB is at 1.24.

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is $6.8 above the current price. HOMB currently public float of 149.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOMB was 1.06M shares.

HOMB’s Market Performance

HOMB stocks went down by -5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.86% and a quarterly performance of -11.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.75% for HOMB stocks with a simple moving average of -10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOMB reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for HOMB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

HOMB Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.68. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from Carter Russell Davis III, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $22.37 back on Mar 01. After this action, Carter Russell Davis III now owns 18,748 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), valued at $11,183 using the latest closing price.

FLOYD JENNIFER C., the Chief Accounting Officer of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), sale 1,666 shares at $24.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that FLOYD JENNIFER C. is holding 0 shares at $40,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.