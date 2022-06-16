Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.01. The company’s stock price has collected -7.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE :AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.18, which is $42.7 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of AEM was 2.79M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stocks went down by -7.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.70% and a quarterly performance of -17.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.34% for AEM stocks with a simple moving average of -9.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEM reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for AEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

AEM Trading at -13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.97. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.87 for the present operating margin

+30.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +14.20. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.