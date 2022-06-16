Is Chubb Limited (CB) a Keeper?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/22 that One American CEO Argues for Mending Fences With China

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE :CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Chubb Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $231.79, which is $33.61 above the current price. CB currently public float of 421.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CB was 1.71M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB stocks went down by -5.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.19% and a quarterly performance of -5.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.90% for CB stocks with a simple moving average of 1.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $209 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CB, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CB Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.72. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 812 shares at the price of $209.18 back on May 27. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 15,488 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $169,854 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 64,565 shares at $208.39 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Keogh John W is holding 230,236 shares at $13,454,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +20.85. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.