Is a Correction Looming Ahead for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s stock price has collected -10.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $3.95 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 2.35M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went down by -10.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.56% and a quarterly performance of -17.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.10% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of -24.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ETWO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

ETWO Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -32.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Hantman Peter, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $8.36 back on Jun 08. After this action, Hantman Peter now owns 91,195 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $208,948 using the latest closing price.

Huston Eva F., the Director of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $7.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Huston Eva F. is holding 52,912 shares at $112,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -38.95. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.