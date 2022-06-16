Here’s How Your Trade ABB Ltd (ABB) Aggressively Right Now – News Heater
Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Here’s How Your Trade ABB Ltd (ABB) Aggressi...

Here’s How Your Trade ABB Ltd (ABB) Aggressively Right Now

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.11. The company’s stock price has collected -8.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/31/21 that Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations faces tough road ahead

Is It Worth Investing in ABB Ltd (NYSE :ABB) Right Now?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABB is at 1.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

ABB currently public float of 1.82B and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABB was 2.58M shares.

ABB’s Market Performance

ABB stocks went down by -8.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.02% and a quarterly performance of -18.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for ABB Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.43% for ABB stocks with a simple moving average of -16.96% for the last 200 days.

ABB Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABB fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.03. In addition, ABB Ltd saw -26.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABB

Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 11.50 for asset returns.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

In this video, we bring you the five best stocks under 10 dollars to invest in for the long term. Usually, investors do tend to define the scope of a company through its share price but it is not. Rather, the market value is more good indicator of how big a company is. We have some exciting and we developed companies trading under $10. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best stocks under $10. The stocks mentioned in this video are AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock), Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock), Farfetch (FTCH stock), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock), and Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock). Stocks under $10 can be one of the best ways to start your investment. These companies are usually making progress and have the potential to post growth in the near term. Moreover, considering the overall market, we are dealing with inflation, high-interest rates, global supply issues, and wars. In these circumstances, the market would remain bear. So, as an investor, you would opt for safer options and look for growth in the long term. In these times, investing in stocks under 10 dollars can be the best way to keep your cash growing. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock) 3:19 - Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock) 5:33 - Farfetch (FTCH stock) 7:15 - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock) 8:50 - Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- AbCellera Biologics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABCL/ Nikola Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NKLA/ Farfetch : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FTCH/ Adaptive Biotechnologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADPT/ Crescent Point Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CPG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder10Dollar, #LongTermInvesting, #Stocks
Five Best Stocks Under 10 Dollars To Invest In For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_VIHS3NfZJSE
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy for the next 5 years. As things are recovering for good in 2022, we expect these stocks to continue the growth and give you good returns in the long run. The stocks mentioned in this video are Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock), Uber Technologies (UBER stock), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock), Cloudflare (NET stock), and Chevron Corporation (CVX stock). In the next five years, things would be different. The world is progressing at a fast speed and technology is really driving the world economy. Apart from that, increasing inflation, interest rates, and global crisis are all key factors to consider while investing. The stock market is recovering, in general, after the pandemic hit. Companies are reporting improving first-quarter results in 2022. We would be looking into stocks from different industries which hold growth potential in the long term. At the same time, these stocks need to be well-established as we need to minimize our risk considering the economic circumstances. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock) 2:53 - Uber Technologies (UBER stock) 5:11 - AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock) 7:13 - Cloudflare (NET stock) 8:55 - Chevron Corporation (CVX stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Bank of America : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BAC/ Uber Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UBER/ AmerisourceBergen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABC/ Cloudflare : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NET/ Chevron Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CVX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #StocksForLongTerm, #Investing
Five Best Stocks For The Next 5 Years
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_bY5PffCiYcI
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy during high inflation, which are ideal for protecting your capital amidst a wider monetary devaluation. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure your wealth grows in relation to the wider price increases, hence protecting your purchasing power and actual net worth. These stocks include Johnson and Johnson (JNJ Stock), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM Stock), Boston Properties (BXP Stock), Alcoa (AA Stock), and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD Stock). No sound investor wants to enter into a high inflation atmosphere unprepared. Fortunately for you, there are a number of strategies you can undertake, which will help cushion you against the worst impacts of inflation, which primarily relate to a devaluation of one’s wealth. The go-to response by market participants is to ensure their investment portfolio is well-suited to survive economic shockwaves and includes the ideal stocks, given the inflationary conditions. Ideally, you’d be looking to ensure your investment delivers you gains despite rising commodity and service prices. Moreover, dividend-paying stocks are optimal at protecting your purchasing power through periodically growing cash payments. This video covers five unique stocks that are optimally suited to be included in an inflation-hedging portfolio. We go into length to point out what benefits each of the stocks mentioned would deliver, and how exactly it could financially protect you from the prevailing economic circumstances. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - Johnson and Johnson (JNJ Stock) 2:34 - Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock) 4:47 - Boston Properties (BXP Stock) 6:14 - Alcoa (AA Stock) 7:24 - Barrick Gold (GOLD Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Johnson and Johnson : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JNJ/ Exxon Mobil : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XOM/ Boston Properties : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BXP/ Alcoa : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AA/ Barrick Gold : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GOLD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #InflationInvesting, #Stocks, #Inflation
Five Best Stocks To Buy During High Inflation
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Z4jYmzp5_Ww
Load More... Subscribe
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks under 10 dollars to invest in for the long term. Usually, investors do tend to define the scope of a company through its share price but it is not. Rather, the market value is more good indicator of how big a company is. We have some exciting and we developed companies trading under $10. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best stocks under $10. The stocks mentioned in this video are AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock), Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock), Farfetch (FTCH stock), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock), and Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock). Stocks under $10 can be one of the best ways to start your investment. These companies are usually making progress and have the potential to post growth in the near term. Moreover, considering the overall market, we are dealing with inflation, high-interest rates, global supply issues, and wars. In these circumstances, the market would remain bear. So, as an investor, you would opt for safer options and look for growth in the long term. In these times, investing in stocks under 10 dollars can be the best way to keep your cash growing. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock) 3:19 - Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock) 5:33 - Farfetch (FTCH stock) 7:15 - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock) 8:50 - Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- AbCellera Biologics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABCL/ Nikola Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NKLA/ Farfetch : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FTCH/ Adaptive Biotechnologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADPT/ Crescent Point Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CPG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder10Dollar, #LongTermInvesting, #Stocks
Five Best Stocks Under 10 Dollars To Invest In For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_VIHS3NfZJSE
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy for the next 5 years. As things are recovering for good in 2022, we expect these stocks to continue the growth and give you good returns in the long run. The stocks mentioned in this video are Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock), Uber Technologies (UBER stock), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock), Cloudflare (NET stock), and Chevron Corporation (CVX stock). In the next five years, things would be different. The world is progressing at a fast speed and technology is really driving the world economy. Apart from that, increasing inflation, interest rates, and global crisis are all key factors to consider while investing. The stock market is recovering, in general, after the pandemic hit. Companies are reporting improving first-quarter results in 2022. We would be looking into stocks from different industries which hold growth potential in the long term. At the same time, these stocks need to be well-established as we need to minimize our risk considering the economic circumstances. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock) 2:53 - Uber Technologies (UBER stock) 5:11 - AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock) 7:13 - Cloudflare (NET stock) 8:55 - Chevron Corporation (CVX stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Bank of America : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BAC/ Uber Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UBER/ AmerisourceBergen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABC/ Cloudflare : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NET/ Chevron Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CVX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #StocksForLongTerm, #Investing
Five Best Stocks For The Next 5 Years
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_bY5PffCiYcI
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy during high inflation, which are ideal for protecting your capital amidst a wider monetary devaluation. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure your wealth grows in relation to the wider price increases, hence protecting your purchasing power and actual net worth. These stocks include Johnson and Johnson (JNJ Stock), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM Stock), Boston Properties (BXP Stock), Alcoa (AA Stock), and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD Stock). No sound investor wants to enter into a high inflation atmosphere unprepared. Fortunately for you, there are a number of strategies you can undertake, which will help cushion you against the worst impacts of inflation, which primarily relate to a devaluation of one’s wealth. The go-to response by market participants is to ensure their investment portfolio is well-suited to survive economic shockwaves and includes the ideal stocks, given the inflationary conditions. Ideally, you’d be looking to ensure your investment delivers you gains despite rising commodity and service prices. Moreover, dividend-paying stocks are optimal at protecting your purchasing power through periodically growing cash payments. This video covers five unique stocks that are optimally suited to be included in an inflation-hedging portfolio. We go into length to point out what benefits each of the stocks mentioned would deliver, and how exactly it could financially protect you from the prevailing economic circumstances. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - Johnson and Johnson (JNJ Stock) 2:34 - Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock) 4:47 - Boston Properties (BXP Stock) 6:14 - Alcoa (AA Stock) 7:24 - Barrick Gold (GOLD Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Johnson and Johnson : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JNJ/ Exxon Mobil : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XOM/ Boston Properties : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BXP/ Alcoa : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AA/ Barrick Gold : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GOLD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #InflationInvesting, #Stocks, #Inflation
Five Best Stocks To Buy During High Inflation
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Z4jYmzp5_Ww
In this video, we bring you the five best cannabis stocks to buy right now. As cannabis is getting wider acceptance, these stocks have the potential to perform well in the long term. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best recreational cannabis stocks to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are British American Tobacco (BTI stock), Cronos Group (CRON stock), Tilray Brands (TLRY stock), Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF stock), and Ayr Wellness (AYRWF stock). The cannabis industry is in the earlier phases and there is a lot of hype around it. However, the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical purpose in the U.S. and other countries have made it a mesmerizing market. We definitely have a future in this market and have a direction for making an investment in cannabis stocks. Investors are really excited to know the right investment options in marijuana stocks. Because it is a high growth industry, investors want to explore the best possible options in cannabis. We have made quite a few videos on cannabis stocks; you can watch them as well on our channel. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - British American Tobacco (BTI stock) 3:18 - Cronos Group (CRON stock) 5:36 - Tilray Brands (TLRY stock) 7:18 - Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF stock) 9:10 - Ayr Wellness (AYRWF stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- British American Tobacco : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTI/ Cronos Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CRON/ Tilray Brands : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TLRY/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #MarijuanaStocks, #Investing
Five Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Right Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Vvt9mercXEM
Artificial Intelligence is involved in each major industry, and the companies are offering various AI products and services. In that regard, we have gathered the five best AI stocks to invest in with huge returns. The stocks mentioned in this video are NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock), Applied Materials (AMAT stock), The Trade Desk (TTD stock), Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock), and DocuSign (DOCU stock). AI has become a very important technology in today’s world. It continues to explore new avenues for companies in the future. AI has become an amazing investment opportunity, and we have some really exciting Artificial Intelligence stocks in the market. AI is being used everywhere from our phones to integrative apps, automated cars, voice-driven personal virtual assistants, auto-detection features in cameras, and much more. According to market research firm IDC, the global AI industry is expected to grow to $554 billion by 2024. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:13 - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA stock) 2:54 - Applied Materials (AMAT stock) 5:14 - The Trade Desk (TTD stock) 7:02 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock) 8:35 - DocuSign (DOCU stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- NVIDIA Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVDA/ Applied Materials : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMAT/ The Trade Desk : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTD/ Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ DocuSign (DOCU stock) : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DOCU/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AIstocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Investing
Five Best AI Stocks To Buy Now With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_dhWMoMx3Nsk
In this video, we bring you the top 5 monthly dividend stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE stock), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC stock), Ellington Financial Inc (EFC stock), EPR Properties (EPR stock), and Prospect Capital (PSEC stock). In these times of high inflation, you really need to have streams of side income. On monthly basis, stocks can be a good option to generate income. For that, monthly dividend stocks can be a great source of investment. Retirees are the ones who are most focused on monthly dividend stocks. However, with changing times and difficult economic situations, monthly dividends can provide them will major support. We usually see stocks pay dividends on a quarterly and semiannual basis. These five monthly dividend stocks can be a good way to diversify your portfolio. What these stocks can do for you is smooth out your income stream and better align your inflows with your outflows. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE stock) 2:58 - AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC stock) 5:06 - Ellington Financial Inc (EFC stock) 6:33 - EPR Properties (EPR stock) 8:08 - Prospect Capital (PSEC stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Apple Hospitality : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/APLE/ AGNC Investment : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AGNC/ Ellington Financial : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EFC/ EPR Properties : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EPR/ Prospect Capital : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PSEC/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DividendStocks, #PassiveIncome, #Investing
Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ECWX_X6XOwY
Load More... Subscribe
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam