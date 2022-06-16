BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price has collected -14.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE :BRSP) Right Now?

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRSP is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for BrightSpire Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.20, which is $3.71 above the current price. BRSP currently public float of 86.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRSP was 782.72K shares.

BRSP’s Market Performance

BRSP stocks went down by -14.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.15% and a quarterly performance of -17.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for BrightSpire Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.32% for BRSP stocks with a simple moving average of -19.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRSP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BRSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRSP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BRSP stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BRSP, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BRSP Trading at -12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc. saw -27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRSP starting from Palame David A, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $7.97 back on May 06. After this action, Palame David A now owns 311,579 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc., valued at $59,775 using the latest closing price.

Saracino Frank V, the of BrightSpire Capital Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Saracino Frank V is holding 233,710 shares at $79,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.26 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stands at -34.84. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.