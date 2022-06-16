Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected -13.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/29/22 that Outback Steakhouse’s Parent Lifts Guidance as Consumers Spend More

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 1.80.

BLMN currently public float of 84.77M and currently shorts hold a 15.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 1.99M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went down by -13.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.30% and a quarterly performance of -18.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.86% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BLMN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

BLMN Trading at -13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.85. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from Lefferts Kelly, who sale 8,087 shares at the price of $20.82 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lefferts Kelly now owns 36,626 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $168,371 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 8,869 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that SMITH ELIZABETH A is holding 438,326 shares at $212,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Equity return is now at value 109.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.