A Lesson to Learn: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) went up by 5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AQST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQST is at 3.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.80, which is $8.92 above the current price. AQST currently public float of 39.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQST was 410.80K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.26% and a quarterly performance of -66.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.63% for AQST stocks with a simple moving average of -73.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AQST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

AQST Trading at -38.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -26.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9622. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw -77.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Boyd Peter E., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Boyd Peter E. now owns 59,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,050 using the latest closing price.

BRAENDER LORI J, the General Counsel of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., purchase 13,761 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BRAENDER LORI J is holding 38,761 shares at $13,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.22 for the present operating margin

+70.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -138.77. Equity return is now at value 95.50, with -110.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.