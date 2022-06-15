Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.58. The company’s stock price has collected -11.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ZBH) Right Now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZBH is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $129.58, which is $25.68 above the current price. ZBH currently public float of 198.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZBH was 1.43M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH stocks went down by -11.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly performance of -11.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.87% for ZBH stocks with a simple moving average of -16.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $142, previously predicting the price at $128. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZBH, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ZBH Trading at -13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH fell by -11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.61. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Phipps Chad F, who sale 35,149 shares at the price of $121.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, Phipps Chad F now owns 41,539 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $4,287,248 using the latest closing price.

Yi Sang, the President, Asia Pacific of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 2,800 shares at $124.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Yi Sang is holding 5,837 shares at $347,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+62.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.12. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.