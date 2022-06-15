The Chart for Satellogic Inc. (SATL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.33. The company’s stock price has collected -40.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ :SATL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Satellogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.44 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SATL was 234.50K shares.

SATL’s Market Performance

SATL stocks went down by -40.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.09% and a quarterly performance of -64.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.65% for Satellogic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.88% for SATL stocks with a simple moving average of -57.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SATL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SATL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

SATL Trading at -48.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.56%, as shares sank -28.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATL fell by -39.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Satellogic Inc. saw -65.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1618.67 for the present operating margin

-444.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Satellogic Inc. stands at -2772.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.