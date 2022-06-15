The Chart for Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) went down by -13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s stock price has collected -31.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GNCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNCA is at 2.02.

GNCA currently public float of 55.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNCA was 8.19M shares.

GNCA’s Market Performance

GNCA stocks went down by -31.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -94.22% and a quarterly performance of -98.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 32.71% for Genocea Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -86.48% for GNCA stocks with a simple moving average of -98.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNCA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GNCA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GNCA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNCA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GNCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2019.

GNCA Trading at -96.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.33%, as shares sank -93.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -98.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNCA fell by -31.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0860. In addition, Genocea Biosciences Inc. saw -98.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNCA starting from Duvall Diantha, who sale 1,355 shares at the price of $0.06 back on Jun 02. After this action, Duvall Diantha now owns 75,388 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc., valued at $81 using the latest closing price.

Clark William D, the President and CEO of Genocea Biosciences Inc., sale 4,023 shares at $0.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Clark William D is holding 304,377 shares at $241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNCA

Equity return is now at value -182.90, with -62.80 for asset returns.