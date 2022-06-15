Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.76. The company’s stock price has collected -17.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE :JXN) Right Now?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Jackson Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.60, which is $12.51 above the current price. JXN currently public float of 78.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JXN was 1.25M shares.

JXN’s Market Performance

JXN stocks went down by -17.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.73% and a quarterly performance of -30.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Jackson Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.32% for JXN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JXN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for JXN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JXN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

JXN Trading at -26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN fell by -17.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.57. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw -32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Myers Paul Chadwick, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $33.15 back on May 16. After this action, Myers Paul Chadwick now owns 383,491 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $265,200 using the latest closing price.

Prieskorn Laura Louene, the CEO, President and Director of Jackson Financial Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $30.71 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Prieskorn Laura Louene is holding 261,514 shares at $150,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.